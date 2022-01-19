Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $113.46 Million

Brokerages expect BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) to report $113.46 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for BlackLine’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $113.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $113.58 million. BlackLine reported sales of $95.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that BlackLine will report full year sales of $423.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $423.40 million to $423.96 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $511.79 million, with estimates ranging from $502.01 million to $519.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BlackLine.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on BlackLine from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackLine presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.89.

BlackLine stock opened at $86.98 on Wednesday. BlackLine has a fifty-two week low of $85.94 and a fifty-two week high of $154.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.04 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.63.

In related news, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total value of $529,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Huffman sold 11,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,526,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,885 shares of company stock valued at $16,165,388 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BL. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 12,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

