Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) to Announce -$0.16 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Cinemark’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.29). Cinemark posted earnings of ($2.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cinemark will report full year earnings of ($3.77) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.87) to ($3.67). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.93. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cinemark.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $434.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.65 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 131.22% and a negative net margin of 70.88%. The business’s revenue was up 1124.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.25) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cinemark in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.45.

In other Cinemark news, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $145,542.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 5.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,915,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 14.8% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 48,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 57.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 171,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 62,503 shares during the period. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cinemark stock opened at $16.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. Cinemark has a 12 month low of $13.84 and a 12 month high of $27.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.78.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

