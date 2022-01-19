Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) to Announce $0.36 EPS

Analysts expect Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) to post $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Exponent’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.35. Exponent reported earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Exponent will report full-year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Exponent.

Get Exponent alerts:

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $116.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.01 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 22.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXPO shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $95.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.69 and a beta of 0.39. Exponent has a 52-week low of $82.13 and a 52-week high of $127.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.57 and a 200 day moving average of $112.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.45%.

In other news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 611 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $73,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 500 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.83, for a total value of $62,415.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,953 shares of company stock valued at $476,775. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,620,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $501,374,000 after buying an additional 52,180 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 14.3% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,598,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,060,000 after buying an additional 324,253 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 3.8% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,070,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,310,000 after buying an additional 76,537 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,611,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,776,000 after buying an additional 54,456 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,058,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,572,000 after buying an additional 35,083 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exponent (EXPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.