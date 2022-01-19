Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ:FFIE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ:FFIE) will post ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric’s earnings. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Faraday Future Intelligent Electric will report full year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.50) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric.

Separately, Wedbush cut shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIE opened at $5.15 on Wednesday. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $20.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.99.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,079,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,746,000. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,880,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,291,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,476,000.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Company Profile

Faraday Future is a shared intelligent mobility ecosystem company. Faraday Future, formerly known as Property Solutions Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

