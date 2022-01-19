Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Will Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) will report earnings per share of $0.75 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Horace Mann Educators’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the lowest is $0.70. Horace Mann Educators reported earnings of $1.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators will report full year earnings of $3.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Horace Mann Educators.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $329.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Bradley acquired 2,500 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.47 per share, for a total transaction of $101,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 325,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,180,000 after purchasing an additional 10,589 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 5,602 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. KEMPER Corp acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the 3rd quarter worth $32,573,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HMN traded down $1.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.13. The stock had a trading volume of 170,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,299. Horace Mann Educators has a one year low of $36.21 and a one year high of $44.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Horace Mann Educators (HMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.