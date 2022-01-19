Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.67 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) will report $9.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for LightPath Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.60 million to $9.74 million. LightPath Technologies posted sales of $9.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will report full-year sales of $40.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $39.63 million to $40.52 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $46.49 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover LightPath Technologies.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.79 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 10.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised LightPath Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LightPath Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.53.

NASDAQ:LPTH opened at $2.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.73 and a beta of 1.32. LightPath Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.69 and a 52-week high of $5.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.19 and a 200 day moving average of $2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in LightPath Technologies by 55.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 8.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 222,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 16,699 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies in the second quarter worth about $60,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies in the second quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies in the second quarter worth about $149,000. 25.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

