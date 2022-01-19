Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR) will report earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sema4’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Sema4 will report full year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.71) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sema4.

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $43.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.00 million.

A number of research firms have commented on SMFR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sema4 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sema4 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on Sema4 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Sema4 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sema4 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

SMFR traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.36. 14,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,812,765. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.11 and a current ratio of 7.55. Sema4 has a 1 year low of $3.44 and a 1 year high of $27.18.

In related news, CEO Eric Schadt sold 33,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $251,323.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO James Coffin sold 5,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $43,370.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,553 shares of company stock worth $895,784 over the last 90 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sema4 during the third quarter worth about $18,975,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Sema4 during the third quarter worth about $374,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sema4 during the third quarter worth about $962,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Sema4 during the third quarter worth about $601,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sema4 during the third quarter worth about $258,000.

About Sema4

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

