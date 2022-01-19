Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $166.03 Million

Brokerages expect that Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) will announce $166.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sportradar Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $169.18 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $162.87 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sportradar Group will report full year sales of $615.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $554.35 million to $643.43 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $748.10 million, with estimates ranging from $674.33 million to $782.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sportradar Group.

Get Sportradar Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on SRAD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sportradar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. began coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sportradar Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. 45.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRAD opened at $14.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Sportradar Group has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $28.22.

Sportradar Group Company Profile

Sportradar is a provider of sports betting and sports entertainment products and services. Sportradar is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sportradar Group (SRAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sportradar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportradar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.