Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) to Post -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) will announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Beauty Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.01. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beauty Health will report full-year earnings of ($3.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.62) to ($2.89). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Beauty Health.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($1.60). The business had revenue of $68.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.57 million.

SKIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Beauty Health in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Beauty Health from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair started coverage on Beauty Health in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Beauty Health in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beauty Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beauty Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.22.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKIN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Beauty Health by 47.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beauty Health in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Beauty Health in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the third quarter worth about $82,000. 62.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SKIN stock opened at $14.60 on Wednesday. Beauty Health has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $30.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.58.

Beauty Health Company Profile

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

