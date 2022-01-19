Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) to Announce $0.94 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) will post $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Worthington Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the highest is $1.00. Worthington Industries posted earnings per share of $1.36 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 30.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Worthington Industries will report full-year earnings of $5.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.19 to $6.27. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Worthington Industries.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.40. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Worthington Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of WOR opened at $57.68 on Wednesday. Worthington Industries has a 12-month low of $47.79 and a 12-month high of $75.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 140.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

