Zacks: Brokerages Expect Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $31.31 Million

Equities research analysts expect Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) to report $31.31 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Clipper Realty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $31.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $31.52 million. Clipper Realty reported sales of $30.34 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Clipper Realty will report full-year sales of $123.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $123.20 million to $123.48 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $128.37 million, with estimates ranging from $125.00 million to $131.75 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Clipper Realty.

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16). Clipper Realty had a negative net margin of 5.49% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Clipper Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Clipper Realty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Clipper Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Clipper Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Clipper Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Clipper Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLPR opened at $9.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $153.88 million, a PE ratio of -20.83 and a beta of 1.03. Clipper Realty has a 12-month low of $6.89 and a 12-month high of $10.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio is -82.61%.

Clipper Realty Company Profile

Clipper Realty, Inc engages in the acquisition, owning, managing, operating, and repositioning of real estate properties. The firm operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment consists of the Flatbush Gardens, the Clover House, the 10 West 65th Street, the 1010 Pacific Street, and portions of the 250 Livingston Street, Tribeca House, and Aspen properties.

