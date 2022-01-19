Zacks: Brokerages Expect e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $94.18 Million

Brokerages expect e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) to announce $94.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $90.30 million to $100.27 million. e.l.f. Beauty reported sales of $88.56 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will report full-year sales of $372.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $367.60 million to $385.09 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $400.04 million, with estimates ranging from $388.30 million to $419.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow e.l.f. Beauty.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $91.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.36 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 4.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on ELF. Citigroup lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler cut e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.22.

e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $28.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 82.65 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.93. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52 week low of $21.15 and a 52 week high of $33.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

In other news, Director Beth M. Pritchard sold 14,377 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $437,923.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 5,398 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $166,420.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 294,992 shares of company stock worth $9,552,596 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 767.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

