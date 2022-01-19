Zacks: Brokerages Expect Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Billion

Brokerages predict that Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) will announce sales of $1.04 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Genpact’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.03 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.04 billion. Genpact reported sales of $950.57 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Genpact will report full-year sales of $3.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.98 billion to $3.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.34 billion to $4.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Genpact.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.18. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on G shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Genpact from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Genpact presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.80.

In related news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $253,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Heather White sold 15,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $792,888.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 102.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Genpact by 284.2% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Genpact by 1,065.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 987.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genpact in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Genpact stock opened at $51.12 on Wednesday. Genpact has a twelve month low of $38.28 and a twelve month high of $54.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41.

About Genpact

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

