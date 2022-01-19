Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Will Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.22. Hudbay Minerals posted earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 266.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will report full year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $1.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hudbay Minerals.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $358.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.84 million. Hudbay Minerals had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 16.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HBM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.36.

Shares of NYSE HBM traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.06. The stock had a trading volume of 813,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,546. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.25. Hudbay Minerals has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $9.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter worth about $108,000. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

