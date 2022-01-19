Zacks: Brokerages Expect Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) to Post -$0.18 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) to announce ($0.18) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Rapid7’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.18). Rapid7 reported earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 157.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rapid7 will report full-year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Rapid7.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $139.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on RPD. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Rapid7 from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $141.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.43.

In other news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 50,000 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.55, for a total transaction of $6,277,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 535 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.67, for a total transaction of $66,698.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,316 shares of company stock worth $8,954,282 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Rapid7 by 5.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,044,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,384,000 after buying an additional 265,972 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Rapid7 by 0.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,743,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,996,000 after buying an additional 6,790 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 1.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,374,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,319,000 after acquiring an additional 25,417 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 6.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,231,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,504,000 after acquiring an additional 72,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 5.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,224,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,372,000 after acquiring an additional 68,098 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.17. The stock had a trading volume of 14,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,735. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.35. Rapid7 has a twelve month low of $72.02 and a twelve month high of $145.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.47 and a beta of 1.34.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

