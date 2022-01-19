Zacks: Brokerages Expect Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.46 Billion

Brokerages expect Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) to report sales of $1.46 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Under Armour’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.50 billion. Under Armour posted sales of $1.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Under Armour will report full-year sales of $5.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.56 billion to $5.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.83 billion to $6.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Under Armour.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 21.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UAA. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.93.

UAA stock opened at $18.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Under Armour has a fifty-two week low of $17.16 and a fifty-two week high of $27.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.21. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UAA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Under Armour by 121.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,255,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,189 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Under Armour during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,781,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Under Armour during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,180,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in Under Armour by 43.7% during the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,504,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,539,000 after purchasing an additional 761,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Under Armour by 13.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,094,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,996,000 after purchasing an additional 731,826 shares during the last quarter. 33.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Under Armour (UAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.