Zacks: Brokerages Expect Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Will Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) will announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Upstart’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. Upstart reported earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 600%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upstart will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.96. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Upstart.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. Upstart had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $228.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.46 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UPST shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Upstart from $327.00 to $315.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Upstart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.36.

Upstart stock opened at $109.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.97. Upstart has a 1 year low of $42.51 and a 1 year high of $401.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.39.

In other news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total transaction of $913,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total transaction of $12,373,283.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,682,866 shares of company stock worth $341,756,829 in the last quarter. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPST. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 51.49% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

