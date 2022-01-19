Zacks: Brokerages Expect WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) to Announce $1.02 EPS

Analysts expect that WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) will report earnings of $1.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for WD-40’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.97. WD-40 posted earnings of $1.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 14th.

On average, analysts expect that WD-40 will report full year earnings of $5.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.26 to $5.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow WD-40.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $134.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.20 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.03% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WDFC. DA Davidson lifted their target price on WD-40 from $238.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WD-40 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded WD-40 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd.

In related news, VP Richard T. Clampitt sold 3,420 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total value of $746,380.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDFC. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of WD-40 by 125.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after buying an additional 6,535 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of WD-40 by 128.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of WD-40 by 62.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,853 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of WD-40 by 9.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,830 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of WD-40 by 50.9% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,320 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDFC stock opened at $231.70 on Wednesday. WD-40 has a 12-month low of $207.11 and a 12-month high of $333.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $238.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.19 and a beta of -0.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.24%.

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

