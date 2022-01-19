Zalando (ETR:ZAL) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Zalando SE (ETR:ZAL)’s share price rose 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €67.54 ($76.75) and last traded at €66.22 ($75.25). Approximately 847,990 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €66.08 ($75.09).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.37. The firm has a market cap of $16.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is €73.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is €84.80.

About Zalando (ETR:ZAL)

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

