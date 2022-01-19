Zano (ZANO) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $237,129.00

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 19th. One Zano coin can now be bought for approximately $1.65 or 0.00003935 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Zano has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. Zano has a market capitalization of $18.14 million and approximately $237,129.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,898.13 or 0.99964767 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.50 or 0.00091865 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $128.92 or 0.00307585 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00021439 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.32 or 0.00403985 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.27 or 0.00160498 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00008514 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001690 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000748 BTC.

About Zano

ZANO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 13,028,190 coins and its circulating supply is 10,998,690 coins. The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zano’s official website is zano.org . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Zano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

