Zeepin (ZPT) Trading 7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One Zeepin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Zeepin has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zeepin has a total market capitalization of $464,306.75 and $77,331.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zeepin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002394 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00057830 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,100.30 or 0.07419128 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00062422 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,765.49 or 0.99946179 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00066028 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007626 BTC.

Zeepin Profile

Zeepin launched on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Zeepin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zeepin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeepin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.