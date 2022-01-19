Zel (ZEL) Price Tops $0.15 on Major Exchanges

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. Over the last seven days, Zel has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Zel coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zel has a total market cap of $18.20 million and $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $126.90 or 0.00303831 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.05 or 0.00086300 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.35 or 0.00120549 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000123 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001436 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000693 BTC.

About Zel

Zel (CRYPTO:ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official website is zel.cash . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars.

