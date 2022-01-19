Zero Trading Down 5.2% Over Last 7 Days (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. During the last week, Zero has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. Zero has a total market cap of $1.05 million and $21,935.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zero coin can now be purchased for $0.0958 or 0.00000228 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zero alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $127.52 or 0.00303590 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.16 or 0.00086085 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.60 or 0.00120460 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002158 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002907 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Zero

Zero (ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,966,221 coins. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.