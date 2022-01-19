Zilliqa (ZIL) Price Down 9.7% Over Last 7 Days

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One Zilliqa coin can now be purchased for about $0.0594 or 0.00000141 BTC on exchanges. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $729.69 million and approximately $45.73 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Zilliqa has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $137.18 or 0.00326369 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00007794 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001118 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.78 or 0.01077208 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003794 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa (CRYPTO:ZIL) is a coin. It launched on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 15,580,262,055 coins and its circulating supply is 12,288,794,902 coins. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Zilliqa Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

