Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) versus Protagenic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PTIX) Head to Head Comparison

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) and Protagenic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PTIX) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Zillow Group and Protagenic Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zillow Group -4.36% -3.07% -1.88% Protagenic Therapeutics N/A -92.17% -67.05%

79.5% of Zillow Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.7% of Protagenic Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 14.6% of Zillow Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 45.0% of Protagenic Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Zillow Group has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Protagenic Therapeutics has a beta of -0.43, indicating that its share price is 143% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zillow Group and Protagenic Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zillow Group $3.34 billion 4.13 -$162.12 million ($0.87) -62.15 Protagenic Therapeutics N/A N/A -$2.55 million ($0.32) -3.97

Protagenic Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zillow Group. Zillow Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Protagenic Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Zillow Group and Protagenic Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zillow Group 0 5 4 0 2.44 Protagenic Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Zillow Group currently has a consensus target price of $175.17, suggesting a potential upside of 223.96%. Protagenic Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 214.96%. Given Zillow Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Zillow Group is more favorable than Protagenic Therapeutics.

Summary

Zillow Group beats Protagenic Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc. engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions. The Homes segment includes Zillow Group’s buying and selling of homes directly. The Mortgages segment includes advertising sold to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals, mortgage originations through MLOA and the sale of mortgages on the secondary market, as well as Mortech mortgage software solutions. The company was founded by Richard N. Barton and Lloyd D. Frink in December 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Protagenic Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat stress-related neuropsychiatric and mood disorders. It offers the PT00114 peptide-based formulations. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen, David A. Lovejoy, and Hartoun Hartounian on February 3, 1994 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

