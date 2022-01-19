Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Cut to “Market Perform” at William Blair

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) was downgraded by research analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ZGNX. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Zogenix from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Zogenix from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.10.

NASDAQ ZGNX traded up $10.36 on Wednesday, reaching $26.00. The stock had a trading volume of 877,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,262. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Zogenix has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $23.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.18.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $22.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 million. Zogenix had a negative net margin of 381.69% and a negative return on equity of 80.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 690.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zogenix will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum sold 5,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $62,174.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Zogenix by 4.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Zogenix by 18.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of Zogenix by 7.0% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 15,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Zogenix by 3.7% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 27,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of Zogenix by 0.8% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 140,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

