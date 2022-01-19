Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Lowered to Hold at Needham & Company LLC

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ZGNX. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Zogenix from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim lowered shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Zogenix from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.10.

Shares of Zogenix stock traded up $10.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.00. The stock had a trading volume of 877,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,262. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Zogenix has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $23.69.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $22.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 million. Zogenix had a negative net margin of 381.69% and a negative return on equity of 80.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 690.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zogenix will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zogenix news, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum sold 5,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $62,174.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Zogenix by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Zogenix by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,001,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,401,000 after purchasing an additional 295,735 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Zogenix by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the period. AXA S.A. lifted its position in Zogenix by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 248,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 8,399 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zogenix by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,030,000 after purchasing an additional 516,935 shares during the period.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

