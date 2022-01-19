Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Lowered to “Market Perform” at JMP Securities

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) was downgraded by equities researchers at JMP Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ZGNX. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Zogenix from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim cut Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on Zogenix from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zogenix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.10.

ZGNX stock traded up $10.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.00. The stock had a trading volume of 877,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,262. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.28. Zogenix has a 52 week low of $11.03 and a 52 week high of $23.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.08). Zogenix had a negative net margin of 381.69% and a negative return on equity of 80.20%. The company had revenue of $22.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 690.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zogenix will post -3.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum sold 5,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $62,174.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zogenix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zogenix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zogenix by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Zogenix by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zogenix by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 12,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

