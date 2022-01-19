Zogenix Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 21,927 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,353% compared to the typical daily volume of 894 put options.
Shares of ZGNX stock traded up $10.28 on Wednesday, reaching $25.92. 32,920,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,394,452. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.18. Zogenix has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $26.57.
Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $22.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 million. Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 80.20% and a negative net margin of 381.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 690.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zogenix will post -3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum sold 5,305 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $62,174.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zogenix during the 2nd quarter worth $4,472,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,058,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,293,000 after buying an additional 119,434 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Zogenix by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zogenix during the 2nd quarter worth $5,696,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Zogenix by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 8,755 shares during the period.
Zogenix Company Profile
Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.
