ZooKeeper Trading 14% Lower Over Last Week (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. Over the last seven days, ZooKeeper has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZooKeeper has a market capitalization of $7.36 million and $143,302.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZooKeeper coin can now be purchased for $0.0757 or 0.00000181 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002385 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00058195 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,115.25 or 0.07428062 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00062938 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41,856.11 or 0.99802630 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00066311 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007614 BTC.

ZooKeeper Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 97,234,094 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

Buying and Selling ZooKeeper

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using US dollars.

