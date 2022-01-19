ZUM TOKEN Price Down 7.5% Over Last Week (ZUM)

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 19th. Over the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar. One ZUM TOKEN coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZUM TOKEN has a total market cap of $548,014.86 and $4,398.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $202.28 or 0.00481252 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000395 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000334 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Profile

ZUM TOKEN (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 68,604,208,832 coins and its circulating supply is 25,614,208,832 coins. ZUM TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@tournamenttoken . ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token . ZUM TOKEN’s official website is zum-token.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

Buying and Selling ZUM TOKEN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUM TOKEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZUM TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

