ZumCoin (ZUM) Achieves Market Cap of $539,781.97

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. During the last week, ZumCoin has traded down 9.5% against the dollar. One ZumCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZumCoin has a market cap of $539,781.97 and approximately $42.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000020 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About ZumCoin

ZumCoin (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

ZumCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

