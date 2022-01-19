ZUSD (ZUSD) Reaches One Day Volume of $38,862.00

ZUSD (CURRENCY:ZUSD) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. During the last week, ZUSD has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. One ZUSD coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002396 BTC on major exchanges. ZUSD has a market cap of $1.48 million and $38,862.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002387 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00058321 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,118.08 or 0.07439429 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.44 or 0.00063094 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,926.70 or 1.00032925 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00066793 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00007573 BTC.

ZUSD Coin Profile

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

Buying and Selling ZUSD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

