Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Hits New 12-Month Low at $13.10

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.10 and last traded at $13.39, with a volume of 2217530 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.97.

ZYME has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised Zymeworks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Zymeworks in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $623.36 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.13.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.08). Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 60.71% and a negative net margin of 936.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.80 million. On average, research analysts expect that Zymeworks Inc. will post -4.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Neil Josephson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.28 per share, for a total transaction of $71,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZYME. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 331.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,142 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 2nd quarter worth $2,193,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Zymeworks by 152.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 971,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,709,000 after buying an additional 586,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Zymeworks by 16.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 222,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,726,000 after buying an additional 31,230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

About Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME)

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

