Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Rating Lowered to Neutral at BTIG Research

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) was downgraded by BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ZNGA. Morgan Stanley lowered Zynga from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Zynga from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Zynga from $13.00 to $9.86 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.06.

Get Zynga alerts:

NASDAQ ZNGA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.02. 56,992,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,709,773. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of -100.22 and a beta of 0.14. Zynga has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $12.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.82 and a 200-day moving average of $7.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $704.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.88 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zynga will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total value of $30,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,636 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $421,088.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Zynga by 169.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 715,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,601,000 after purchasing an additional 449,696 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Zynga during the second quarter worth about $5,163,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Zynga by 3.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,376,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,446 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zynga by 3.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,270,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,022,000 after purchasing an additional 164,896 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zynga by 5.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,801,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,084,000 after purchasing an additional 635,683 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zynga

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.