-$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 20th, 2022

Analysts expect Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX) to report earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Apyx Medical’s earnings. Apyx Medical reported earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 225%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apyx Medical will report full year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.43). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.38). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Apyx Medical.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 24.87% and a negative net margin of 34.05%. The business had revenue of $11.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Apyx Medical in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Apyx Medical from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apyx Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its holdings in Apyx Medical by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,879,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,024,000 after buying an additional 325,804 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Apyx Medical by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,555,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,037,000 after buying an additional 83,990 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Apyx Medical by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 524,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,267,000 after buying an additional 37,708 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Apyx Medical by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 518,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,351,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apyx Medical by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 495,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,862,000 after buying an additional 5,388 shares during the last quarter. 59.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APYX stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.62. The company had a trading volume of 85,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,165. Apyx Medical has a twelve month low of $8.65 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The company has a market capitalization of $364.73 million, a P/E ratio of -25.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.10.

About Apyx Medical

Apyx Medical Corp. operates as an energy-based medical technology company. The firm engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a range of electrosurgical products and technologies, as well as related medical products used the offices of doctors, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacture (OME).

