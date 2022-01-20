$0.14 EPS Expected for Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Summit Hotel Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.16. Summit Hotel Properties posted earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will report full-year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.36. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Summit Hotel Properties.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.22). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 32.19%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on INN shares. Bank of America lowered Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup lowered Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. TheStreet lowered Summit Hotel Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Summit Hotel Properties from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Summit Hotel Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.08.

Summit Hotel Properties stock opened at $9.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Summit Hotel Properties has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $11.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.56.

In other Summit Hotel Properties news, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 6,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $68,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INN. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 303.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 40,930 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 379,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 122,917 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 88,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 36,649 shares during the period. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

