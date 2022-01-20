-$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Life Time Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:LTH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Life Time Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:LTH) will report ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Life Time Group’s earnings. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Life Time Group will report full year earnings of ($1.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($1.50). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.19. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Life Time Group.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $385.04 million for the quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LTH. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Shares of LTH stock opened at $16.01 on Thursday. Life Time Group has a 52-week low of $15.75 and a 52-week high of $23.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.78.

Life Time Group Company Profile

Life Time Group Holdings Inc reshaped the way consumers approach their health through omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment. Life Time Group Holdings Inc is based in CHANHASSEN, Minn.

