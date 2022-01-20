-$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) to report earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Appian’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.24). Appian reported earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 666.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Appian will report full year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.73). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.53). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Appian.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $92.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.06 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 21.63% and a negative net margin of 20.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on APPN shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Appian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their price objective on Appian from $90.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Appian from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Appian from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.24. 805,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,155. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.33 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.01. Appian has a twelve month low of $51.22 and a twelve month high of $260.00.

In other news, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $295,392.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Devine bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.19 per share, with a total value of $26,476.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,120 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,619 in the last 90 days. 43.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,784,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,327,000 after purchasing an additional 72,562 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Appian by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,974,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,737,000 after acquiring an additional 139,054 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Appian by 125.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,346,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,521,000 after acquiring an additional 750,090 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Appian by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 950,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,926,000 after acquiring an additional 407,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Appian by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 789,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,783,000 after acquiring an additional 77,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

