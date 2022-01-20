$0.33 EPS Expected for Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) will announce $0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Hercules Capital’s earnings. Hercules Capital posted earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hercules Capital will report full year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.29. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hercules Capital.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $70.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.13 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 113.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HTGC shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, November 1st. Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.50 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.75 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.46.

Shares of NYSE HTGC opened at $17.44 on Thursday. Hercules Capital has a one year low of $14.48 and a one year high of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 7.20 and a quick ratio of 7.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is 48.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 169.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Hercules Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.36% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

