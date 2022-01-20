$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) to post earnings per share of $0.39 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for CareTrust REIT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.38. CareTrust REIT reported earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareTrust REIT will report full year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CareTrust REIT.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 8.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CTRE shares. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.60.

NASDAQ:CTRE traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $22.10. The company had a trading volume of 7,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,674. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.95. CareTrust REIT has a 52 week low of $19.45 and a 52 week high of $24.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.66%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 12.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 120,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 13,058 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 41.5% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 112,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 33,060 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,022,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,896,000 after purchasing an additional 121,052 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 50.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 46,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 11.7% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 98,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 10,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

