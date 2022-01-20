-$0.40 EPS Expected for RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) will report ($0.40) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for RedHill Biopharma’s earnings. RedHill Biopharma posted earnings per share of ($0.70) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that RedHill Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($1.60) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($0.20). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($0.15). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover RedHill Biopharma.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.02). RedHill Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 361.74% and a negative net margin of 114.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RDHL shares. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of RedHill Biopharma from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the third quarter valued at about $132,000. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 17.2% in the third quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 75,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 11,035 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 8.1% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,976,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,598,000 after purchasing an additional 147,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDHL stock opened at $2.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $145.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.80. RedHill Biopharma has a one year low of $2.24 and a one year high of $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.11.

About RedHill Biopharma

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

