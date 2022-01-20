-$0.46 EPS Expected for Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) will announce ($0.46) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Fisker’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.43) and the lowest is ($0.51). Fisker posted earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 820%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Fisker will report full year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($1.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($0.50). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fisker.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

Several analysts have recently commented on FSR shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Fisker from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fisker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on Fisker from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Fisker in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fisker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

Fisker stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.71. 11,012,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,017,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 18.40 and a quick ratio of 18.40. Fisker has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $31.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.13.

In other news, CEO Henrik Fisker sold 488,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $9,951,968.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Fisker by 298.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fisker by 1.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 124,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fisker during the third quarter worth $9,235,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fisker by 2.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 52,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fisker by 10.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 502,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,356,000 after purchasing an additional 47,554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.34% of the company’s stock.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

