$0.49 EPS Expected for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) will post $0.49 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for nVent Electric’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. nVent Electric posted earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that nVent Electric will report full-year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $1.95. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for nVent Electric.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on NVT shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.17.

In other news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 132,416 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total value of $5,000,028.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 4,765 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total transaction of $180,259.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,467 shares of company stock valued at $7,371,259 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 10.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,323,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,072,000 after purchasing an additional 420,216 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $525,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 795.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 244,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,652,000 after acquiring an additional 217,599 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 163.6% in the second quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 110,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after acquiring an additional 68,633 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of nVent Electric stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 632,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,101. nVent Electric has a one year low of $21.81 and a one year high of $39.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.67%.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

