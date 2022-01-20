$0.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ready Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the lowest is $0.45. Ready Capital reported earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Ready Capital will report full-year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.18. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ready Capital.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 37.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS.

RC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.29.

In related news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.84 per share, for a total transaction of $31,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas E. Capasse acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.59 per share, with a total value of $491,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $571,390. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Ready Capital by 78.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 408,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,480,000 after buying an additional 179,747 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ready Capital by 428.1% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 69,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 56,343 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 79.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 24,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 1.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 332,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

RC opened at $14.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Ready Capital has a 52 week low of $11.28 and a 52 week high of $16.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.33%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ready Capital (RC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.