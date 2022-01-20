$0.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 20th, 2022

Equities analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) will report earnings per share of $0.60 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Monster Beverage’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the lowest is $0.58. Monster Beverage posted earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Monster Beverage will report full-year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $3.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Monster Beverage.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 28.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $113.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MNST stock traded down $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $86.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,969,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,454,092. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.97 and a 200 day moving average of $91.87. The stock has a market cap of $45.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12. Monster Beverage has a 12-month low of $80.92 and a 12-month high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monster Beverage (MNST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST)

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.