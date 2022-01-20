$0.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) will report earnings per share of $0.60 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Monster Beverage’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the lowest is $0.58. Monster Beverage posted earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Monster Beverage will report full-year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $3.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Monster Beverage.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 28.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $113.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MNST stock traded down $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $86.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,969,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,454,092. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.97 and a 200 day moving average of $91.87. The stock has a market cap of $45.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12. Monster Beverage has a 12-month low of $80.92 and a 12-month high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

