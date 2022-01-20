0xcert (ZXC) Trading 1.9% Lower Over Last Week

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 20th. One 0xcert coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. 0xcert has a total market capitalization of $719,165.75 and $98,520.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, 0xcert has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About 0xcert

0xcert (CRYPTO:ZXC) is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 336,893,262 coins. The official website for 0xcert is 0xcert.org . The official message board for 0xcert is medium.com/0xcert . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxcert is an online platform with a protocol that offers tools to build dapps using the blockchain technology. Additionally, the protocol provides a layer of conventions in which are created non-fungible tokens for unique assets, the Xcerts. These tokens are created through a custom minting process. ZXC is an Ethereum-based token developed by the Oxcert platform. This protocol token main role is to link the dapps with the community, it can be used as a medium of exchange; to allow access to certain features of the dapp or in rewards and loyalty mechanisms. “

Buying and Selling 0xcert

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xcert should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0xcert using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

