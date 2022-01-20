$1.09 Billion in Sales Expected for Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) to post sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Perrigo’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.12 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.07 billion. Perrigo posted sales of $1.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Perrigo will report full-year sales of $4.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $4.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Perrigo.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.20). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Perrigo from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of PRGO stock opened at $39.80 on Thursday. Perrigo has a 12 month low of $35.34 and a 12 month high of $50.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.17 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently -51.06%.

In related news, Director Bradley A. Alford purchased 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.88 per share, for a total transaction of $479,440.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd W. Kingma purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.55 per share, for a total transaction of $112,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 49,955 shares of company stock worth $1,818,392 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRGO. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the third quarter worth $342,311,000. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 445.0% during the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,969,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424,881 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 21.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,110,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,848 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 112.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,541,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 1,723.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,319,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

