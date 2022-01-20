$1.10 Billion in Sales Expected for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) will post $1.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Snap-on’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.08 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.12 billion. Snap-on posted sales of $1.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Snap-on will report full-year sales of $4.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.22 billion to $4.26 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.32 billion to $4.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Snap-on.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.28 earnings per share.

SNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.00.

In other Snap-on news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total value of $482,432.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $1,324,874.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,330 shares of company stock valued at $7,124,162 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Snap-on by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Snap-on by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNA opened at $212.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.23. Snap-on has a 52 week low of $173.03 and a 52 week high of $259.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $214.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Snap-on announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 38.77%.

About Snap-on

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Snap-on (SNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.