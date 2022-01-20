$1.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) to announce $1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Intrepid Potash’s earnings. Intrepid Potash reported earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,420%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intrepid Potash will report full year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.23 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Intrepid Potash.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.28). Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $51.24 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.78) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Intrepid Potash from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Intrepid Potash from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intrepid Potash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

NYSE IPI opened at $40.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.40. Intrepid Potash has a 12 month low of $21.92 and a 12 month high of $52.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.88 million, a PE ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 2.24.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 152.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 75,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after buying an additional 45,800 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Intrepid Potash by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 54,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors own 36.59% of the company’s stock.

About Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

